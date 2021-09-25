Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 175,706 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,904,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,706 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $229,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193,041 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after buying an additional 18,503,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Pinterest by 6.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,671,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,687,000 after buying an additional 397,769 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $54.20 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.10 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.69.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $2,970,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 13,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $1,013,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 861,413 shares of company stock valued at $56,449,984 in the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

