Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 30,639 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 476,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,639 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $218,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,282,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Pool by 47.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pool by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pool during the first quarter worth $2,786,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Pool by 275.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

Pool stock opened at $465.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $500.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.50, for a total value of $1,582,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

