Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 72,083 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,403,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,083 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.19% of Healthpeak Properties worth $213,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,884,000 after acquiring an additional 245,146 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

PEAK opened at $34.04 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

