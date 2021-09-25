Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 1,440 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 268,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,210,000 after acquiring an additional 52,256 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 71,002 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 131,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 122,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

IPAY stock opened at $71.33 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $50.16 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.