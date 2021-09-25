Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 24,057 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter worth $85,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth about $110,000. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $688.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.94. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $8.55.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.90 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.10%. Research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SVM shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

