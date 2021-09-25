Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $472,000 in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Nomad Foods by 46.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at $145,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 51.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NOMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

NOMD opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

