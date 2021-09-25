Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,597 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRT. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XRT stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.69.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

