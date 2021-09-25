Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 600 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,135,000 after buying an additional 740,349 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 9.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,854,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,772,000 after acquiring an additional 235,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,482,000 after acquiring an additional 127,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,381,000 after purchasing an additional 233,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $90,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $78.10 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

