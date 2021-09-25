Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 678 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 25.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CDW were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 151.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in CDW by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,348,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,403,000 after buying an additional 38,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 19.0% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.33.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $193.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.14 and a 200-day moving average of $178.01. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $109.67 and a 52 week high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

