Barclays Initiates Coverage on Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $74.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.36. Kering has a 12 month low of $59.90 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

