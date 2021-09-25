Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Barings BDC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,634,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Barings BDC by 28.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 181,844 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

