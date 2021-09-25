Barings LLC Increases Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 53,422 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after acquiring an additional 456,087 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 119,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,124,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,988,000 after buying an additional 674,356 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.