Barings LLC Invests $449,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,244 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $68,174,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,552,000 after buying an additional 2,994,515 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 381.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,184,000 after buying an additional 2,577,118 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after buying an additional 2,172,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,956,000 after buying an additional 2,127,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.