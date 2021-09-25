Barings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Globe Life by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.20.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $88.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.15. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $76.87 and a one year high of $108.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.