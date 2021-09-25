Barings LLC Sells 113 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Barings LLC reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $200,453,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in The Clorox by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,203,000 after buying an additional 325,024 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after buying an additional 199,542 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in The Clorox by 677.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after buying an additional 152,297 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX stock opened at $164.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.14. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.