Barings LLC Sells 1,624 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Barings LLC reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $43,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $102.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.17 and a 200-day moving average of $115.20. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.