Barings LLC Sells 282 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $144.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $153.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.