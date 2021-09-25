Barings LLC Sells 6,539 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Barings LLC reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 56.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $76.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.27. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

