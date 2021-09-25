Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of BECTY stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. Bechtle has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $44.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83.

Bechtle AG engages in the provision of information technology services. It operates through the IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-commerce segments. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers strategy consulting services, as well as sale of hardware, software, and application solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.