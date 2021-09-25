BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading Down 2.8% Following Insider Selling

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) was down 2.8% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $376.45 and last traded at $377.18. Approximately 629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 290,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $388.18.

Specifically, insider Lai Wang sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.48, for a total transaction of $164,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.96, for a total transaction of $2,387,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 576,947 shares of company stock worth $79,583,203 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.33 and its 200-day moving average is $328.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The company had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Capital International Investors boosted its position in BeiGene by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,640,000 after buying an additional 142,499 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,627,000 after acquiring an additional 522,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,234,000 after acquiring an additional 59,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 34.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after acquiring an additional 104,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

