Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:CGPZF opened at $3.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. C&C Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $4.55.
About C&C Group
