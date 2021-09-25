Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CGPZF opened at $3.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. C&C Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

