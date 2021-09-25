Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,126 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 41.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $140,876.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 581,881 shares of company stock worth $25,722,709 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

