Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $125.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.55. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,606 shares of company stock worth $4,433,076 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

