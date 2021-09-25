Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 207 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 19.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ MNST opened at $92.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.