Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.69.

NYSE:LHX opened at $223.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.12. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $235.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

