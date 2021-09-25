Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 152.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,258 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,967,000 after acquiring an additional 510,573 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $63.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

