Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 106.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,838,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $210.72 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $213.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.31 and a 200-day moving average of $186.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.73.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

