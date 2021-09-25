Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to post earnings per share of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Berry Global Group posted earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

BERY stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.39. The stock had a trading volume of 560,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

