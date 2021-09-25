Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BYND. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $109.69 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $99.86 and a one year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -75.65 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.35.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.