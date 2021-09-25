Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.200-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.900-$6.050 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Big Lots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler cut Big Lots from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.90.

Get Big Lots alerts:

NYSE:BIG opened at $46.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average of $61.72.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Big Lots stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 137.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.70% of Big Lots worth $38,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.