Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $255.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.92.

BILL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 18,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.31, for a total transaction of $3,417,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total transaction of $19,569,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,022 shares in the company, valued at $29,489,700.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,505 shares of company stock valued at $70,559,523 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Bill.com by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

BILL opened at $273.13 on Wednesday. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.19 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.76. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of -233.44 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

