Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $255.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.92.
BILL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.
In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 18,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.31, for a total transaction of $3,417,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total transaction of $19,569,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,022 shares in the company, valued at $29,489,700.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,505 shares of company stock valued at $70,559,523 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BILL opened at $273.13 on Wednesday. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.19 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.76. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of -233.44 and a beta of 2.42.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
