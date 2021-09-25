BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,003 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,808 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,346 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 174,232 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 22,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.02 million. Analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDSI. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.56.

BioDelivery Sciences International Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.