BitGreen (BITG) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, BitGreen has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular exchanges. BitGreen has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $1,287.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00155313 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00044543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.85 or 0.00499171 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00017238 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000776 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00041213 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.