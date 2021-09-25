BitTube Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,455.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 34.5% against the dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $4,455.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.52 or 0.00553160 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001371 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 322,399,614 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

