BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Position Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 154.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,462 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of BlackBerry worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at about $230,235,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 6.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,288,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,023,000 after buying an additional 141,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 113,883 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 26.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,847,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 390,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 3.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,815,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares in the last quarter. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 17th. CIBC lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of BB stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other BlackBerry news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

