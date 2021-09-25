BlackBerry’s (BB) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$9.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reissued a reduce rating and set a C$8.50 target price (down previously from C$10.50) on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.99.

TSE BB opened at C$13.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.04. BlackBerry has a one year low of C$5.82 and a one year high of C$36.00.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$215.76 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that BlackBerry will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

