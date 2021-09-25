BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,966,525 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of CenterPoint Energy worth $1,265,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNP opened at $25.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

