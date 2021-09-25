BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,553,583 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553,583 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.80% of Conagra Brands worth $1,362,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

