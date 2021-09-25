BlackRock Inc. Sells 208,128 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,197,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 208,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.02% of XPO Logistics worth $1,286,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,777,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,784,000 after buying an additional 155,699 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after buying an additional 339,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,326,000 after buying an additional 124,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 953,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,584,000 after buying an additional 24,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $85.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.33 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.55.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

