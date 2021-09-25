BlackRock Inc. Sells 316,082 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,696,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 316,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.32% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $1,474,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.33.

Shares of ALNY opened at $187.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $209.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.34.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.67) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $1,219,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $20,456,636 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.