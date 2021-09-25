BlackRock Inc. Sells 418,607 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,368,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 418,607 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.92% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $1,204,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 232,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,973,000 after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 559,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,508,000 after purchasing an additional 136,735 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 251,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $171.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.06.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

