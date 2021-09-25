Blockzero Labs (XIO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $143,636.00

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 20% lower against the dollar. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $4.24 million and $143,636.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00053998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00121873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00043310 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

