Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Blue Star Foods Corp (OTCMKTS:BSFC) traded down 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30. 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

About Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC)

Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.