Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.55

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BVH. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.85.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $193.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.97 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

