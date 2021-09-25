Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.55

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BVH. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.85.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (NYSE:BVH)
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
