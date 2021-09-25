BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Emera (TSE:EMA)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Emera (TSE:EMA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Emera in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$59.00 price target on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emera has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.64.

Emera stock opened at C$58.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.21. The company has a market cap of C$14.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.88. Emera has a 52-week low of C$49.66 and a 52-week high of C$60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54. The firm had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.0799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.91%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

