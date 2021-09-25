BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 546.3% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LPSN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.62 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. Equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

