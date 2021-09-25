BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 737.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,846 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,609,000 after purchasing an additional 152,547 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 4.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

In related news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 150,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $13,814,352.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of The Howard Hughes stock opened at $87.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.34. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 1.52. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 3.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.