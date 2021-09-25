BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 12,019 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,019 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.12% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $29.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

