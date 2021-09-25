BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €59.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €59.91 ($70.48).

EPA BNP opened at €54.80 ($64.47) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.26. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

