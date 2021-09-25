Bonded Finance Trading 29.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $7.52 million and $106,283.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00056665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00125877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011742 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00042771 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance (BOND) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

